More Guests Added for Special Edition!
Ryan Benjamin is a professional artist who started his career in comics in 1994 with Image and Wildstorm. His credits include such top-selling comics as Brothers Bond, WildCats, Grifter, X-men, Star Wars, Iron Man, Grifter/Midnighter, Batman Beyond (#1 in the NY Times), Batman, and many more. Ryan’s current works include the Brothers Bond Board Game and his creator-owned comic, Spark. He also founded Comic Pro Boot Camp in 2019, where he teaches how to draw comics alongside top industry professionals.comic-con.org
