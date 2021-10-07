Back to school: How administrators can continue to put health and safety first
Coming off a mild 2020-2021 flu season with the lowest case rate since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began collecting this data in 2005, experts are warning that there could be a significant surge as we enter fall and winter in 2021. With fewer cases to track strains, creating an effective vaccine could be more difficult, compounding the problem in communities.districtadministration.com
Comments / 0