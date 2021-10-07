CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Back to school: How administrators can continue to put health and safety first

By Sam DeAth
districtadministration.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off a mild 2020-2021 flu season with the lowest case rate since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began collecting this data in 2005, experts are warning that there could be a significant surge as we enter fall and winter in 2021. With fewer cases to track strains, creating an effective vaccine could be more difficult, compounding the problem in communities.

districtadministration.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

IDEA Public Schools adds health and safety monitor to RGV campuses

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA Public Schools is adding a Health and Safety Monitor role to each RGV campus to help mitigate COVD protocols. The monitor was approved by IDEA school board directors and is funded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. Part of the monitor’s...
HARLINGEN, TX
texasmetronews.com

COVID-19 Safety: How to Prepare Your Kids for Back to School

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, families and schools have worked tirelessly to create safe learning environments for students while also providing services such as school meals, extended daycare, extracurricular activities, and social services. With the 2021–2022 school year upon us, schools are continuing to adjust policies and practices with the same goal in mind—limiting the transmission of COVID-19.
KIDS
WBTV

Court rules that Lincoln County Schools can continue with optional mask policy

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A court has ruled that Lincoln County Schools can continue with its optional mask policy after a group of families sued the district over the policy. On Thursday, the district provided a statement saying that the Lincoln County Superior Court ruled that Lincoln County Schools can continue with its optional face-covering policy for students and staff.
LINCOLNTON, NC
thechronicleonline.com

Pandemic: State issues Back-to-School Health Advisory

Since two St. Helens schools have paused in-person instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and other schools across the state face similar health and safety challenges, the state is issuing new advisories. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Oregon Department of Education's (ODE) latest advisory is an effort to...
SAINT HELENS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Back To School#Pesticide#Bacteria#Cdc#Covid
wbtw.com

South Carolina schools can continue to require masks, court says

South Carolina districts can continue to require face coverings in the state’s schools under an appellate court’s decision this week. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied a request by state Attorney General Alan Wilson that a law prohibiting school mask mandates be allowed to take effect while a lawsuit continues. A federal judge has suspended the state from enforcing its rule banning school districts from requiring masks for students.
EDUCATION
abc45.com

Safety, security, mental health plans presented to WS/FC Schools Board

Winston-Salem, N.C. — Several new safety, security, and mental health plans were presented to the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Board of Education Thursday. The workshop meeting comes after a growing number of safety issues, not only for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School District but others throughout the Triad as well. Superintendent...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Citizen Online

Gallery: Walk to School Day at Genesee Elementary promotes health, safety

Auburn Enlarged City School District elementary students this week have been participating in National Walk to School Day events, including one Thursday at Genesee Elementary School. Sponsored locally by the Cayuga County Health Department and New York State Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, students participated in a safety scavenger hunt and received a roadway safety coloring book, crayons and a farm fresh apple.
AUBURN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
districtadministration.com

Student Mental Health & SEL: Connecting the Dots from Prevention to Behavioral Intervention

There is a significant need for increased mental health support for students, and the ability for districts to identify and manage those needs must be a top priority as we continue through this school year. However, with limited staff, limited resources, and the unknown of just how many students will require support, the idea of connecting dots from prevention through behavioral intervention can feel overwhelming or impossible.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
KING 5

How parents can keep back-to-school stress in check as pandemic norms shift

This story was produced in conjunction with the Mindful Headlines podcast, which explores how our psychology intersects with current events. Listen to Dr. Avanti Bergquist share on the podcast about ways parents can manage back-to-school anxiety, including being flexible and knowing when to seek professional help. Watch the conversation with Bergquist on YouTube.
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC Bay Area

How COVID is Adding to Back-to-School Anxiety

The following content is created in partnership with Stanford Children’s Health. It does not reflect the work or opinion of the NBC Bay Area editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Stanford Children’s Health. With children back to in-person school, parents are naturally concerned about the risks of COVID...
STANFORD, CA
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
districtadministration.com

Have graduation rates slipped during COVID? 8 ways to reach new heights

High school graduation rates set a record just before COVID, and a new report warns that only aggressive efforts will power that progress past the pandemic. In the last school year unaffected by COVID, the nation’s high school graduation rate hit an all-time high of 85.8% but historically disadvantaged students were still lagging behind white, Asian, and non-low-income students, according to the 2021 “Building A Grad Nation” report. The good news is that low-income students reached an 80% graduation rate for the first time ever in 2019 but the report also found:
EDUCATION
districtadministration.com

5 post-COVID lessons about how to engage families more deeply in schools

Just because you’re communicating with families doesn’t mean you’re connecting with them or realizing their untapped potential to advance education. That’s the thrust of the new “Family Engagement Reimagined” report, which offers administrators guidance on leveraging technology and other platforms to establish more effective, two-way communication with parents as communities work to bounce back from COVID.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

After two weeks of tumultuous data that have made it difficult to get a handle on the national pandemic outlook, the number of new infections appears to be on the decline once again. But even as the overall figures show progress towards defeating COVID, some states are still feeling the harsh effects of the Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy