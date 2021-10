EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Harvey Monroe will be fired in upcoming episodes as Kat Slater sacks him after hearing about his comments to Ash Panesar. This week, Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) will experience a day from hell as she faces racism from a patient at the hospital who refuses to be treated by her because she isn't white, before then being subjected to an offensive remark by cab driver Harvey (Ross Boatman), after throwing up in his taxi days before.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 HOURS AGO