Iowa Open Online CDL Renewal

northwestmoinfo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Transportation has opened up the online renewal process for commercial driver’s licenses. The Transportation Commission approved new rules to allow the online renewal option for all C-D-L holders at its meeting in September — after lawmakers approved the change. Other drivers have been able to renew their licenses online for several years. The one exception to the online C-D-L renewals are those with a hazardous materials endorsement — as they are required to take a test each time they renew. Drivers moving from a commercial learner’s permit to a C-D-L also cannot do so online. More information is available on the D-O-T’s website.

