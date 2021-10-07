Iowa Open Online CDL Renewal

(Des Moines, IA) The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program known as LIHEAP (Lie-heap) has more money this year. The director of the program. Christine Taylor, says the program begins November first of every year, but if you or someone in your home is 60 years of age or older, or disabled, then you can begin applying on October 1st. She says they received funds from the American Rescue Act and they will be passing the extra money onto the recipients. The regular payment is around 470 dollars and she says they may be able to give an extra payment at the end of the spring.

