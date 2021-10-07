Eli Roth Presents Terrifying Tales With Two ‘Ghostober’ Series on Discovery+
Viewers familiar with films like Cabin Fever or Hostel know that director Eli Roth has a knack for horror. Now, he is taking his unique creative vision into two new series as a part of streamer Discovery+’s “Ghostober” programming block. First, there’s The Haunted Museum, an anthology series currently streaming where Roth tells the stories behind some of the creepiest and cursed artifacts housed in the Las Vegas museum owned by Ghost Adventures‘ star Zak Bagans.www.tvinsider.com
