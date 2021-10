Ask pretty much anybody and they will tell you as a general rule that towns in Wisconsin have more bars than churches and they are probably right. Growing up outside of Milwaukee in the suburbs during the height of all the breweries in town Milwaukee was known as the beer capitol of the world and it flowed freely. But there is also this sense of pride among some Wisconsin residents that they are a hearty bunch that drink anyone under the table.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO