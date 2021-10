ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac says he’s not anti-vaccine. But he doesn’t want to get the COVID-19 shot and he stands by his decision. "I thank God I’m grateful that I live in a society where vaccines are possible and we can protect ourselves and have the means to protect ourselves. But with that being said it is my belief that the vaccine status of every person should be their own choice," Jonathan Isaac said during the Magic’s media day on Monday.

