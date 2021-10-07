Adams 27J makes $515 million bond debt, property tax ask for school district ‘splitting at the seams’
BRIGHTON — Adams 27J Superintendent Chris Fiedler jokes that he gets heartburn just driving around the school district he has overseen for the past 10 years. The pace at which 27J is growing has caused the school district to ask voters nine times in the past 20 years (with three of those asks, including this year’s, under Fiedler) for more than $1 billion in new funding to build schools to house an ever-growing student population.pagetwo.completecolorado.com
