CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

‘Absolutely Foolish’ — Woman Sentenced For Approaching Bear In Yellowstone

By Zach Spadt
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Illinois woman was sentenced to four days behind bars for approaching grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park to take their pictures. The United States Attorney's Office on Thursday announced that 25-year-old Samantha Dehring was sentenced for willfully remaining, approaching and photographing wildlife within 100 yards. An additional count, feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife was dismissed.

kisscasper.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.7 KORD

Woman and Dog Boil in Yellowstone Hot Pot and LIVE

I remember our first family trip to Yellowstone National Park. I was 11 and my brother was 5 years old. We got to see Old Faithful and that was pretty cool, but when you're a kid it was boring standing around waiting for it to go off! We went inside Yellowstone Lodge and even as kids could appreciate the architecture. We didn't know what the word architecture meant at the time, but you know what I mean.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Grizzly Bears
mybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone: Illinois Woman Sentenced After Grizzly Incident

While some might say it’s barely a punishment, a Yellowstone tourist’s imprisonment and ban are intended to send a strong message to anyone visiting the park. Samantha Dehring of Carol Stream, Illinois, appeared in the U.S. District Court in Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, Oct. 6. She pleaded guilty to willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards during the hearing.
ILLINOIS STATE
ksl.com

Woman sentenced for getting too close to bears at Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — A Illinois woman will spend four days in jail after a video surfaced of her staying too close to a momma grizzly bear and her cubs at Yellowstone National Park. Samantha Dehring, 25, of Carol Stream, Illinois, was sentenced Thursday to the jail time and a...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
Post Register

Animal activists put spotlight on Yellowstone Bear World

THORNTON — Alex Baldwin, of Idaho Falls, remembers when he first saw Yellowstone Bear World as a young boy. He was amazed to see the large predators up close, closer than one could see the animals at any zoo or Yellowstone National Park. It wasn't until he was an adult...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Illinois woman sentenced to 4 days in jail for bear incident

An Illinois woman who got too close to a Yellowstone grizzly family so she could take photos was sentenced to four days in custody and other penalties, including a one-year ban from the national park. In a press release, Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray said Samantha R. Dehring, 25,...
ILLINOIS STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone: Injured Woman in Coma After Thermal Dive

A GoFundMe account for a severely injured tourist serves as a painful reminder of just how dangerous thermal water can be in Yellowstone National Park. When someone is injured in Yellowstone, the story usually stops once transported to a hospital for treatment. But, in this case, a social media campaign offers insight into the deadly nature of the nation’s first national park.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Wildlife Officers Remove Tire That Elk Wore Around Its Neck For 2 Years

PINE, Colo. (CBS4) – After numerous failed attempts, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers caught up with a bull elk that had worn an old tire around its neck for approximately two years. The elk was spotted in July of 2019 with the cumbersome necktie but evaded capture until Saturday night. While conducting a population survey for Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and mountain goats in the Mount Evans Wilderness, wildlife officer Jared Lamb first saw the bull through a spotting scope in July 2019. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) That’s when Patrick Hemstreet called CPW’s Dawson Swanson and said, “He’s in my yard right...
PINE, CO
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy