Behind Viral Videos

'Squid Game' Memes Are Taking Over The Internet

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now you know the drill. If there’s anything remotely popular happening in culture, the Twitter gods bequeath us with a never-ending stream of memes. Even when there’s an all-day Facebook and Instagram outage, Twitter is there as always to guide us spiritually and mentally through the throngs of pop culture. And there’s nothing more popular happening in pop culture right now than Squid Game, the South Korean Netflix show about a group of people facing crippling debt who play a deadly game in hopes of winning the a massive jackpot to be able to pay it off.

