Public Notice of Open Docket for 2022 Amendments

You are invited to submit proposals to change the City of Carnation Comprehensive Plan and/or Land Use Regulations in Title 15 CMC as part of the annual docket process. The Comprehensive Plan sets public policy in terms of transportation, utilities, land use, recreation, and housing. A Comprehensive Plan is a vision of what the community is to be in the future, which is why the process of developing the plan is a community-wide effort. The Land Use Code establishes specific development regulations to implement the goals of the Comprehensive Plan.