The Ideal Husband? A Man Earning A Good Income

By Sarah Smerz
wnns.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMen who make more money are more marriageable. Researchers found that high-income men are more likely to marry and are more likely to stay married. Men in the highest income group are also more likely to remarry than men in the lowest income group. And high-income men are more likely...

www.wnns.com

Comments / 0

