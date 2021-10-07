CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Best energy ETFs to buy in 2021

invezz.com
 5 days ago

Energy ETFs offer exposure to some of the largest and best-performing public energy companies. Check out this guide to find out our analysts’ top choices. Energy is what makes the world function, both for consumers and businesses. As a result, it has always been a popular sector for investors. Nowadays, the energy sector is extremely varied, with solutions ranging from traditional fossil fuels to greener, renewable options. With this in mind, our analysts have selected a diverse list of the top energy ETFs which can provide exposure to a particular area of the energy thematic. Check them out in this handy guide.

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Pro: the next decade for the U.S. stock market will be like the 1970s

Smead discusses the similarities he sees between now and the 1970s. He picks two sectors he expects to be the "darlings" in the upcoming years. The XOP ETF is currently up more than 70% on a year-to-date basis. Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management says the next decade for the...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Buy the Dip in 5 Top-Ranked Tech ETFs

Tech sector has been under pressure in recent weeks with the tech-laden Nasdaq composite Index losing about 3.5% past month. The reason for this slowdown in the tech sector can be attributed to the rise in treasury yields. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield jumped to 1.61% on Oct 8 versus 1.48% recorded on Oct 1 due to Fed taper talks.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#Diamondback Energy#Invesco Solar#Nysearca#Xle#American#Exxon Mobil Corporation#Chevron Corporation
investing.com

As Commodities Soar, Consider Buying PICK ETF On The Dip

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Copper, lead, and nickel have corrected since the 2021 highs. PICK holds a portfolio of companies that will benefit from high base metals prices. Base or nonferrous metals are the building blocks for infrastructure. Copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin trade on...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Tesla
etftrends.com

This Midstream Infrastructure ETF Is Benefiting From Energy Rally

Gains in the midstream energy sector are running parallel to an energy rally, giving funds like the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) strong year-to-date gains. At a 0.45% expense ratio, MLPX seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive MLP & Energy Infrastructure Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the index. It also invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure corporations.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Energy Infrastructure ETF’s Big Yield Comes With Decent Quality

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is up 40% year-to-date, and it yields an eye-catching 5.46%. Alone, either of those statistics is impressive. Put them together under the umbrella of a single exchange traded fund, and they’re even more impressive. Focusing on ENFR’s dividend yield, it certainly fits the bill as “high,” and, broadly speaking, there are some risks associated with high dividend stocks. However, ENFR’s underlying index, the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (CME: AMEI), might just have more quality than investors initially think.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Energy ETFs Rise as Crude Oil Prices Break Above $80

Energy exchange traded funds gained on Monday, with oil prices breaking above $80 to seven-year highs on the ongoing crude shortage. On Monday, the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEArca: AMLP) increased 0.5%, and the JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEArca: AMJ) advanced 0.7%. The more widely observed Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLE) was 0.3% lower.
TRAFFIC
Investor's Business Daily

Best Growth Stocks To Buy And Research

Finding the best growth stocks to buy starts with knowing what winning stocks look like before they make a big run. To understand what to look for, use a checklist highlighting the seven traits of top growth stocks, and check IBD screens to see which stocks are showing those same traits right now.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Energy ETFs Rebound on U.S. Assurance of Maintaining Strategic Reserves

Oil sector-related exchange traded funds regained their energy after the U.S. stated that it has no plans to release the country’s oil reserves to dampen rising gas prices. On Thursday, the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEArca: AMLP) increased 1.8% and the JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEArca: AMJ) advanced 2.0%. The more widely observed Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLE) gained 0.8%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

For Energy Sector Investors, MLP ETFs Can Offer High-Yield Payouts

Investors in energy stocks often pay close attention to Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), a partnership structure typically preferred by oil and gas companies. Research led by Haiwei Chen of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, School of Management states:. “An MLP has one general partner (GP) and many limited partners (LPs)…...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy