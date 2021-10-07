CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Game M&A and funding volume hits $71 billion in 2021 to-date

By Aaron Astle
pocketgamer.biz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal tech investment bank Drake Star Partners has published the September 2021 edition of its global gaming industry update. This provides insights into deal activity and volume across market segments during the first nine months of this year. The year 2021 has been a landmark for the games industry, even...

www.pocketgamer.biz

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Sharp Alpha Advisors Closes $10 Million Sports Betting Fund

Sharp Alpha Advisors, a venture capital and advisory firm that specializes in sports betting, has closed its first $10 million fund. Led by managing partner Lloyd Danzig, the group invests primarily into early-stage gambling technology companies. It has made 11 investments to date, including motorsport fantasy operator GridRival, gambling exchange Prophet and free-to-play platform PickUp. Sharp Alpha plans to spend half of the $10 million on initial commitments and reserve the rest for follow-on investments into portfolio companies that show the most promise. Its 11 investments to date make up more than half of that initial $5 million allotment, Danzig said. The fund...
GAMBLING
coinspeaker.com

Derived Finance Completes $3.3M Funding Round

Derived Finance, a Multi-Chain Synthetics Trading Platform, successfully completed a funding round that raised over $3.3 Million across more than 30 venture funds. Some of the biggest firms in crypto investment participated in the funding round, led by GSR and including AU21, Poolz, Nabais Capital, Dweb3, Occamfi, Genblock Capital, among others.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M A#Ipo#Gaming#Volume#Drake Star Partners#Strategics#Nft#Sorare#Dapper Labs#Krafton#Night School
theblockcrypto.com

ConsenSys plans funding round at $3 billion valuation

Ethereum-focused software company ConsenSys is raising again — and this time at a valuation of $3 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter. The Financial Times first reported the news over the weekend. This latest funding effort comes at a time of considerable growth in the Ethereum space as...
MARKETS
pocketgamer.biz

Homa Games raises $50 million to scale hypercasual

French hypercasual mobile game company Homa Games raised $50 million in a Series A round led by Northzone. Other investors including Singular, Headline, Eurozeo and OneRagTime. This round of funding is only seven months after a seed raising. The company recently announced its published games had hit 500 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
pulse2.com

Blockdaemon: $155 Million Funding And $1.255 Billion Valuation

Leading independent blockchain infrastructure platform Blockdaemon announced it raised $155 million at a valuation of $1.255 billion. These are the details. Blockdaemon — the leading independent blockchain infrastructure platform — announced that it has closed a Series B funding round of USD $155 million with a valuation of $1.255 billion, making it the world’s largest blockchain infrastructure company for node management and staking. The round of funding was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with participation from Matrix Capital Management, Sapphire Ventures, and Morgan Creek Digital.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Andela: $200 Million Funding And $1.5 Billion Valuation

Andela — a global network for remote engineering talent — announced it raised a $200 million in Series E funding. These are the details. Andela — a global network for remote engineering talent — announced it raised a $200 million in Series E funding round that values the company at $1.5 billion. This round of funding was led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 with participation from new investor Whale Rock and existing investors including Generation Investment Management, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Spark Capital. And Lydia Jett, Founding Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, will join Andela’s Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Netflix
pocketgamer.biz

Nazara raises $42 million to fund growth initiatives and acquisitions

India-based gaming outfit Nazara Technologies has raised around $42 million (INR 315.3 Cr) from marquee investors. Nazara will issue 1,429,266 equity shares at a price of approximately $29 (₹2,206) per share. In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, from the date of issue the shares will be...
BUSINESS
pocketgamer.biz

OP Games raises $8.6 million to combine blockchain, NFTs and DAOs

Blockchain startup OP Games has raised $8.6 million following a seed funding round. The round featured participation from investors including Republic Crypto, Ascensive Assets, Morningstar Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Polygon Studios and Bitcoin.com. Additional investment was received from GFS Ventures, Defi Alliance, Mentha Partners, OKex Blockdream Ventures and SevenX Ventures. OP...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Modern Treasury hits $2 billion valuation

Payments orchestration platform Modern Treasury has hit a $2 billion valuation after raising $85 million in Series D funding. Built for businesses of all sizes, Modern Treasury helps companies to move, monitor and rconcile payment flows across multiple payment rails and banks from a single platform. The company has experienced...
MARKETS
Benzinga

REIT M&A Volume Reaches $108B Year-To-Date

Merger and acquisition activity within the real estate investment trust sector this year reached hit $108 billion in transaction volume as of Sept. 30, according to new data published by JLL (NYSE: JLL). What Happened: During the second quarter, JLL found 63% of REITs exceeded consensus funds from operations estimates,...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

NFT Trading Volume Hit $10.67 Billion in Q3, Up 700% From Previous Quarter

Trading volume of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) hit $10.67 billion in the third quarter of the year, an increase of 704% from the previous quarter, according to data from analytics platform Dappradar. Dappradar's Q3 2021 Dapp Industry Report singled out Ethereum and Ronin, which accounted for 77.73% and 19.53% of the...
STOCKS
Crain's Chicago Business

REIT mergers hit record $108 billion

(Bloomberg)—Deals by real estate investment trusts totaled $108 billion this year through September, beating the annual record as ample capital fueled transactions in the recovering economy, according to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The U.S. deal surge signals the beginning of a new cycle emerging from the pandemic-related economic halt, according...
REAL ESTATE
thepaypers.com

Ascend Money hits USD 1.5 billion valuation with new funding

Ascend Money, a Thailand-based fintech, has reached USD 1.5 billion valuation following its latest USD 150 million funding, helping deliver its services to more customers. US-based investment firm Bow Wave Capital Management has contributed to this round, joining Charoen Pokphand Group and Ant Group. The funds will be used to grow the user base of its e-wallet application, ‘TrueMoney Wallet,’ and to expand digital financial services, including digital lending, digital investment and cross border remittances across Southeast Asia. Driving regional financial access and inclusion is the purpose of the company.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy