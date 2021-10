Epic Games and SuperAwesome will make it easy for all game developers to implement free parent verification in their video games. That may sound like a simple thing to do, but it’s increasingly complicated in a world of regulations that govern privacy and other protections for children in an age when everybody is online. It means the companies will make it easy for developers to embed a system in their games where parents can approve a child’s participation in an online space, such as the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO