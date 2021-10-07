CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Living in Iowa: Crickets stumped the CIA and can drown out howler monkeys

 6 days ago

You may have read about the mysterious “Havana Syndrome” that has reportedly afflicted US foreign diplomats and CIA operatives, stationed in Cuba. Symptoms include hearing loss, pain, mental confusion, nausea and fatigue. The State Department long speculated that Russian spies were responsible, directing some form of sophisticated microwave beam or sonic attack against our agents. The best minds in the Pentagon analyzed recordings of the sounds thought to have accompanied the occurrences and could not pinpoint the cause. Now, a scientific government think tank code-named JASON has submitted a report, previously classified “secret” that identified with a high degree of certainty the source of the attacks.

