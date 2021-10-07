Cole Corner: Universal Monster movies added to Cole collection
It’s October and that means Halloween season is now upon us. Cole Library is getting into the spooky spirit and adding a collection of classic monster movies from Universal Pictures to our shelves. These fear-inducing films include icons of the horror genre such as Bela Lugosi’s Dracula, Boris Karloff in Frankenstein, Lon Chaney, Jr. as The Wolf Man, as well as The Bride of Frankenstein, The Mummy, and The Invisible Man.www.eastcentraliowanews.com
Comments / 0