Mount Vernon Hall of Fame nominees announced

By SYSTEM
eastcentraliowanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mount Vernon Community School District Alumni Association is pleased to announce the following alumni have been selected as 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame winners:. They will receive their awards during Homecoming weekend on Friday, Oct 8, 2021, along with the 2020 winners; Fine arts recipient Braden Pospisil Rood class of 1993, athletic recipient Steve Andrew class of 1968 (d), service recipient Scot Christiansen class of 1978, community impact recipient Sonia Essex Redmond class of 1982, and achievement recipient Peter Kollman, class of 1962 (d).

www.eastcentraliowanews.com

