Mount Vernon Hall of Fame nominees announced

As of Oct. 4, Jones County’s 14-day positivity dropped from 12.1% to 11%. The seven-day stats rose dropped 6% to 8.8%. Statewide, both for the past seven and past 14 days, the positivity rate sat at 9.5%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 62 for Jones County in the last seven days, a decrease of 18 over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 3,638.

JONES COUNTY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO