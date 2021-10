An exciting event sponsored by the Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition is coming up on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Monticello Middle School for all Jones County parents and their fifth to 12th grade students. The public is invited as well. The first part of the event, Make It OK, is from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is a collaboration with Jones County Public Health. This will be particularly good for professionals and anyone who is interested in reducing the stigma related to mental illness. This is a Jones County kick off for Make It OK, a part of Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative (HIS). The speakers will be Jami Haberl from HSI and Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers. Kelly Yousse, certified prevention specialist with the Area Substance Abuse Council (ASAC) and Make It Okay ambassador, will be leading a short training for the attendees.

JONES COUNTY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO