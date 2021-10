The past seven days have been eventful for the Pitt volleyball team. The Panthers breezed past UNC and NC State on the road for their first two ACC victories of the season last weekend, building onto their already hot start. The week only got better when the Panthers jumped up two spots in Monday’s NCAA rankings, earning the No. 2 spot on the list. The ranking tied them with the 2018 Panther team for the highest in program history.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO