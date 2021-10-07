House of Blue Leaves presented by Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre will be opening the curtains on their production The House of Blue Leaves Saturday, Oct. 9. The show also has performances Sunday, Oct. 10, Thursday, Oct. 14, Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16. Sunday, Oct. 10 is a matinee, with curtains rising at 2 p.m. The evening shows all have curtain times of 7:30 p.m. Masks are requested for the indoor theater, and social distanced seating is available. The show is presented at First Street Community Theatre in uptown Mount Vernon.www.eastcentraliowanews.com
