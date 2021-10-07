CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme – The Denver Post

NEW YORK — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday. Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately clear...

