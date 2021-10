1A 6 Man is super competitive this season and Hulett is one of the teams to watch out for. The Red Devils are 4-0 following a 75-14 win over Guernsey on the road back on Friday Hulett has the 2nd ranked offense in 6 man and runs the ball for an average of 247 yards per game. Bryce Ackerman has been a touchdown machine for Hulett who was an all-conference selection in 2020.

FOOTBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO