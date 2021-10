KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their match against Our lady of the Lake this evening 0-3. The Mountaineers couldn’t get it done in San Antonio this evening as they took on the Saints from Our Lady of the Lake University. They came close to winning the second and third set (22-25, 22-25), but ultimately came up short and lost the match in just three sets. Junior Brooke Byer lead the Schreiner offense and defense once again in this one as she finished with nine kills on 42 attacks, and 21 digs. Mia Moreno also made a significant contribution for the Mountaineers as she finished with a team high 13 assists.

