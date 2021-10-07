Join LWV for candidate's night
Elections for Mount Vernon City Council, the mayor and Mount Vernon School Board are fast approaching. Given all that is happening in our world, it is essential to have wise, responsive, and impact-focused leadership to help guide us through all that is before us. What do you see as Mount Vernon’s most pressing priorities? What more would you like to know about each candidate’s readiness to meet those priorities? How does each candidate align with what you value most for our community?www.eastcentraliowanews.com
