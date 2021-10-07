CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Lisbon plants trees with Alliant, Trees Forever grant

By Nathan Countryman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Lisbon also had a chance to plant a couple of the 24 trees the city received, thanks to a grant from Alliant Energy and Trees Forever. The city worked with local kindergarten classes in planting a couple of the trees Monday, Sept. 27 said Lisbon Public Works director Travis Bagby. The ground has already gotten extremely firm this fall, which made the plantings a little more difficult, he said.

