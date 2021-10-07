CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Book Club discussing The Indigo Girl

eastcentraliowanews.com
 6 days ago

The Tuesday Morning Book Club at Cole Library will have its next meeting October 19 from 9:30 — 11 a.m. The group will be meeting in Room 108 at the Library, which is the large meeting room on the First Floor. You can email Sherene Player at Sherene1968@gmail.com if you...

www.eastcentraliowanews.com

bethesdamagazine.com

WORDS, WORDS, WORDS Book Club

Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch by Rivka Galchen. This informal Book Club, Words, Words, Words, is free and open to all. Folger staff begin each meeting with a presentation of relevant collection items, and then shift to small group discussions in breakout rooms.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
deer-park.tx.us

Nonfiction Book Discussion

Drop by and pick up a good nonfiction book to read for the month of September. Then join us at the library on Thursday, September 30 at 10:30 a.m., to talk about it! For more information, please contact the library at 281-478-7208 or library@deerparktx.org.
DEER PARK, TX
dallas.or.us

Adult Zoom Book Discussion

Join us on Zoom for a discussion of the Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane. Call or email us for the Zoom information.
DALLAS, OR
Powell Tribune

Afternoon book discussion

Afternoon book discussion at 2 p.m. at the Powell Library. The group will talk about the book “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Richardson, which was inspired by the true stories of the “blue people” of Kentucky.
POWELL, WY
fargounderground.com

Sense of Place Book Club – October

New for Fall 2021 is our A Sense of Place Book Club. Join us for coffee and conversation about the places we discover through reading. This book club will focus on novels and memoirs that provide a strong sense of place or community that may be new to us. A...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sequim Gazette

NOLS to host book discussions in October

The North Olympic Library System (NOLS) will host four virtual Book Discussion Group meetings in October. All are welcome to participate; register through nols.org/book-discussion-groups to receive the Zoom meeting information. Paperback copies of the titles will be available for pick up any time after the current month’s discussions at the...
SEQUIM, WA
outsidemagazine

Welcome to the Outside Book Club

At Outside, we’re just as passionate about great storytelling as we are about the outdoors—and we know our readers are, too. That’s why we always strive to bring you coverage of some of the most fascinating books and other media out there, from blockbuster adventure memoirs to meditative works of nature writing. And this week we’re very excited to announce that we’re relaunching Outside’s book club.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Lincoln Journal Star

Libraries to host online One Book discussion today

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) will host an online discussion of the 2021 One Book – One Lincoln title, “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family,” at 2 p.m. today, Oct. 9. The discussion link is available at lincolnlibraries.org. “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker explores the impact...
LINCOLN, NE
swillinoisnews.com

New book club for caregivers!

Carbondale Public Library recently issued the following announcement. There’s a new book club at CPL – It Takes a Village! Join other caregivers on the 1st Wednesday of each month at 6PM in the Library Meeting Room to support and learn from each other while reading literature on raising children.
CARBONDALE, IL
World Link

Unlimited Book Club to meet

At 6 p.m., Thursday, October 14, the Unlimited Book Club will meet on Zoom. Unlimited is a joint venture of Coos History Museum, Coos Bay Public Library and North Bend Public Library. It was formed to encourage awareness and foster community discussions on equity, diversity and inclusion through reading and thoughtful conversation. The club meets every second Thursday of the month.
COOS BAY, OR
amnh.org

Book Discussion: A Brief Welcome to the Universe

A special event exclusively for Museum members. Neil deGrasse Tyson, the Museum’s Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium, will be joined by acclaimed astrophysicists Michael A. Strauss and J. Richard Gott, his co-authors on the newly released book, A Brief Welcome to the Universe: a Pocket-Sized Tour, as they share new insights into some very big questions. What are the prospects of intelligent life elsewhere in the universe? How did the universe begin? Is our universe alone or part of an infinite multiverse?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
inkfreenews.com

Join Voyager Book Club at North Webster Library

NORTH WEBSTER—Never joined a book club, because of not wanting to get stuck reading a book you don’t like? Then Voyager Book Club at North Webster Community Public Library is something to consider. Voyager is a different kind of book club in that each member reads a book of their...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
lambcountyleadernews.com

BOOK CLUB MEETS AT LIBRARY

BOOK CLUB MEETS AT LIBRARY -- Members present at the Thursday, Oct. 7th meeting are left to right, Victoria Dennis and her brand new prospective book club member, Vanna Wright, Selena Ramirez, Lelani Harris, and (not pictured) Ann Reagan, discuss upcoming October club activities. Members received a Halloween themed book list and Bingo Game which featured the book titles. The club members would take their chances on the book they would read for future discussion. Club T-shirts were distributed to those who had not yet picked up their shirts. For more information contact Selena Ramirez at the Lamb County Library.
LAMB COUNTY, TX
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Announcing the start of the BASE Business Book Club

Join the BASE Program in a bi-weekly exploration of business books selected to build and expand your skills. We’ll dive into the concepts of each book and talk through how the ideas can become immediately executable in your own business day to day. The club is open to all Estes Valley community members who want to learn and improve alongside other supportive professionals.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wfxb.com

October’s “Read Carolina” Book Club Picks!

This month’s Read Carolina pick is “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix. Lynette Tarkington is a final girl – the sole survivor of two different massacres. Years after facing her killers and losing everyone she ever loved, Lynnette still cannot move on from her past. Neither can the five other women who attend the Final Girl Support Group. When someone in their group is found dead, they realize it’s happening all over again. Only this time, someone is picking off the final girls until the ultimate final girl is left. Inspired by classic 80’s films such as “Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Scream,” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” this author gives those campy horror tropes a modern day twist. Fast paced, terrifying, and unique, with a little bit of humor, this is the perfect book to get you into the Halloween spirit.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Beaches Leader

Book sale set for Tuesday through Saturday

The Friends of the Beaches Branch Library will hold a book sale Tuesday through Saturday, Oct. 12 through Oct. 16. There will be used books, CDs and DVDs, most priced at $2. The sale will be held inside the library, located at 600 Third St. in Neptune Beach. A members-only preview sale will be held Tuesday from 4 to p.m. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. On Saturday, bug a…
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
hamilton.edu

Book Club: Good Company

Join us for a book club discussion with New York Times bestselling author Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney P’16 on her latest novel, Good Company – a TODAY Show “Read with Jenna” pick and one of the most anticipated books of the year. Discussion about the book and Cynthia's writing process will...
CLINTON, NY
gardentherapy.ca

Join The Regenerative Garden Book Club!

Implementing permaculture practices into my own garden has long been a passion of mine and I’m thrilled to help you design your own self-reliant garden in my upcoming book, The Regenerative Garden. Coming spring 2022! But the fun is starting early with an exclusive book club all about the main themes I cover in my book. Keep on reading to learn how you can join and be a part of the movement!
GARDENING

