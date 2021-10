NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion women's soccer team extended its winning streak to six after beating Marshall 4-0 on Friday night at the ODU Soccer Complex. Head coach Angie Hind said, "We feel pretty good. We've been playing really well but we haven't been able to put together a full 90 yet that we've been really happy about. I think tonight was at least close to that. We knew Marshall would come here and be tough to break down and they have some players we knew we had to be aware of. I thought we did well".

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO