This is National Fire Prevention Week, a time for all residents to consider how to stay safe in case of a fire. Pella Fire Chief Doug Van Gorkom says all residents need to check fire and carbon monoxide detectors in a home–not only for batteries during the annual changing of the clocks for Daylight Savings, but to make sure they aren’t past the manufacturer’s expiration date. Van Gorkom also encourages all residents to make sure their furnaces are up-to-date on maintenance and a new air filter has been installed, especially since they probably haven’t been used since late last winter due to the recent warm stretch to start the fall months. Hear more about fire prevention week on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.

PELLA, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO