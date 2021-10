In a recent report from Forbes, the U.S. government has been issuing what are known as “keyword warrants” to Google and demanding that they comply with them. These warrants are attempts to link a perpetrator of a crime to a Google account based on their search history, and so far as we’re aware, these have been used exclusively in cases where the police have protected victims of sexual abuse and fraud, and to catch an arson. This information comes from a court document that was accidentally leaked, leading many to realize the implications of such tactics.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO