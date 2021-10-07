New early childhood development center to open at Bennett College
The new early childhood education center on the campus of Bennett College is a partnership between the school and the nonprofit Guilford Child Development. Discussions for the new center began around the beginning of the pandemic. Guilford Child Development Chief Executive Officer Maria Layne-Stevens says the site will serve 43 children ages two to four through the Early Head Start, Head Start, and NC Pre-K programs. They’ll work primarily with low-income families.www.wfdd.org
