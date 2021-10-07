CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nestle Expands Vegan Products: Egg Alternative and Plant-Based Shrimp

By Maxwell Rabb
 5 days ago
Following years of development, Nestle just announced that it will introduce two new plant-based offerings, introducing its brand new vegan egg and shrimp products. As the largest global food company, Nestle's plant-based debut impacts the entire market, providing consumers with sustainable, healthy, and plant-based foods everywhere. The two new vegan products will be released under the company’s Garden Gourmet brand, but consumers await information about where the new products will be available.

