Dave Giest Body Shop Closes In On 40 Years

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s McDonald’s restaurants are showing their appreciation for teachers and educators with free breakfast all week. (credit: McDonald’s) Teachers, administrators, and school staff are all eligible for a free breakfast starting today through the end of the week at participating locations. To get their free breakfast, a school worker just needs to show valid work identification during breakfast hours between 5 and 11 a.m., and they can choose between an Egg McMuffin, a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit; or a sausage biscuit. Each meal comes with a medium McCafe hot or cold iced coffee or a medium soda, along with hash browns, all served in a classic Happy Meal box. The Thank You Meal is limited to one person per day. McDonald’s is also calling on its fans to share their own stories of an extra special teacher, principal or other educator on social media with the hashtag #ThankYouMeal.

