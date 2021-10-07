CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Dave Giest Body Shop Closes In On 40 Years

themirrornewspaper.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Dave Giest opened his body shop in 1981, the traffic on Waterville Street was so sparse that he could “walk across the road blindfolded at three or four in the afternoon.”. Now, what once was called “the village with a future” has...

themirrornewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Michigan

This Restaurant Way Out In The Boonies Near Detroit Is A Deliciously Fun Place To Have A Meal

When you’re looking for rural restaurants near Detroit that offer amazing fare and timeless memories for the whole family, we’ve got the perfect option. There are plenty of eateries to explore in the heart of downtown Detroit and its surrounding areas, but nothing beats the experience of a drive to the countryside and a dash of slower-paced life. This underrated restaurant might be out in the boonies, but it’s well worth the trek.
DETROIT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Thanksgiving Day Shopping in Michigan? See What Will Be Closed For 2021

Black Friday is a day many people look forward to while a lot of other people dread. On one hand you have people eager to get those deals and knock out a chunk of their holiday shopping. On the other, you have the employees of those stores having to give up time with their families on a holiday to go help people get more stuff on a day meant to be grateful for what you already have.
MICHIGAN STATE
WATE

Knoxville staple bike shop closes due to pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville staple is closing its doors after the pandemic made it hard to keep them open. Greenlee’s Bike Shop has been in business since 1899, which means it’s more than 100 years old. Conrad Majors became the owner when his grandfather died. He was just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcbi.com

Auto body shops are seeing delays getting parts in

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Getting products and parts is an ongoing issue for businesses of all types. One area hit particularly hard has been the automotive industry. Auto body shops worldwide have been experiencing delays in getting the parts they need to make repairs, and it’s putting a dent in their business.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Barnes
CBS LA

McDonald’s Thanks Southern California’s Teachers With Free Breakfast All Week

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s McDonald’s restaurants are showing their appreciation for teachers and educators with free breakfast all week. (credit: McDonald’s) Teachers, administrators, and school staff are all eligible for a free breakfast starting today through the end of the week at participating locations. To get their free breakfast, a school worker just needs to show valid work identification during breakfast hours between 5 and 11 a.m., and they can choose between an Egg McMuffin, a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit; or a sausage biscuit. Each meal comes with a medium McCafe hot or cold iced coffee or a medium soda, along with hash browns, all served in a classic Happy Meal box. The Thank You Meal is limited to one person per day. McDonald’s is also calling on its fans to share their own stories of an extra special teacher, principal or other educator on social media with the hashtag #ThankYouMeal.
RESTAURANTS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Odessa body shop owner charged with commercial bribery

Alex Joseph Almodova, 33, was arrested on Thursday and charged with commercial bribery in connection to alleged fraudulent practices at his body shop. According to an arrest affidavit, Almodova allegedly billed Classic Honda of Midland for repairs that were not completed or charged the dealership inflated rates. An employee at Classic Honda allegedly participated in the fraud and received a cut of the profits.
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Body Shop#Appliance#Rittenhouse Motors
bodyshopbusiness.com

How to Avoid a Fire at Your Auto Body Shop

It’s Fire Prevention Awareness Week. Do you know how to avoid a fire at your facility?. According to OSHA, more than 5,000 workers are killed on the job per year, and fires are one of the leading causes of workplace injury and death. Auto repair facilities are particularly vulnerable to fires due to a variety of hazards including paint, thinner, gasoline and other flammable liquids, volatile chemicals, punctured gas cylinders and faulty electrical equipment. What better time to remind ourselves how to stay safe than with these fire prevention tips for fire prevention week?
ECONOMY
wichitabyeb.com

Birney’s Snack Shop to close their doors at the end of the weekend

Thursday 10a-5p Friday 10a-5p (TGIF Happy Hour 2-5 with live music and half price drinks) Saturday 10a-5p (2nd Saturday Season Blowout Artisan Market 10-4 with live music and local art) Sunday 12-5p Sunday Funday goodbye party. Next week, they will open one day only for a special event “LOVE SHOULDN’T...
RESTAURANTS
103.5 KISSFM

This Boise Candle Shop is Giving Bath & Body Works a Run for its Money

I suppose it's important to have your house smelling good all year round. Candles are a great way to do that. But let's be real, the real candle seasons are fall and winter. Getting cozy under the blanket and curling up with a good book is made infinitely better when you have a delicious candle lit filling the room with scents like pumpkin, hazelnut, or peppermint. For most people the go-to is Bath & Body Works for their candle needs.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Paintings
Axios Charlotte

Long’s Dry Cleaning closing up shop in Charlotte

Shortly after winning a 2021 Best of the Best award from Charlotte Magazine, Long’s Dry Cleaning is closing its last Charlotte location this Friday. Unfortunately, no collection of accolades could save this struggling family-owned business. It’s the latest local staple to fall victim to financial troubles caused by the pandemic. “Economically, it’s the best way […] The post Long’s Dry Cleaning closing up shop in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Francisco Chronicle

One of Oakland's oldest boba shops may close after 28 years as owners retire

Before the Sweet Booth opened in Oakland’s Chinatown in 1993, the city didn’t have that many boba tea chains from China and Taiwan, which now line the neighborhood. According to co-owner Calvin Tong, the Sweet Booth was the first in town to serve drinks with chewy tapioca pearls. Now, Tong...
OAKLAND, CA
NWI.com

Munster dessert shop struck by vehicle, temporarily closes for repairs

MUNSTER — A woman drove into a dessert and bakery shop on Ridge Road in Munster, forcing the business to temporarily close, police said. Police responded to the scene 3:36 p.m. Wednesday to Butterfingers at 921 Ridge Road, said Munster Police Department Lt. John Peirick. Police reported that a senior...
MUNSTER, IN
strictlybusinessomaha.com

Cars R Us – Omaha’s Go-to Body Shop for Automotive Restoration and Repairs

Omaha’s Go-to Body Shop for Automotive Restoration and Repairs. is your friendly hometown auto body shop that puts forth the extra effort to ensure customers’ cars are fixed and restored to their pre-accident condition. The business has experienced craftsman as auto body technicians who have the ability to do far more than simply change car parts. Founded in 2000 by second generation technician Chris Hunke, Cars R Us works diligently and efficiently to restore your vehicle back to its pre-accident condition and get you back on the road as safely and as soon as possible. Their many loyal customers return time after time for all of their auto body repair needs because they know they will experience helpful customer service in a welcoming environment.
OMAHA, NE
yourerie

Dave's Diner closes North Park Row location hoping to relocate in 2023

Dave's Diner closes North Park Row location hoping to relocate in 2023. Dave's Diner closes North Park Row location hoping to relocate in 2023. YouTube to ban all vaccine misinformation from platform. Conference at Bayfront Convention Center showcasing importance of natural gas. Fat Bear Week 2021 is here! Tournament to...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
The Sanford Herald

Save more this school year with these 5 shopping tips

(BPT) - With the school year underway, this can be an exciting time for students and parents, but it can also be a source of financial stress. According to the National Retail Federation, the back-to-school season is the second-biggest shopping season of the year, and a recent study showed that the average parent’s spending per student is expected to be higher than ever this year.
RETAIL
tribnow.com

Dickie Morrow Body Shop

For free estimates, quality repairs and professional service, go see the experts at Dickie Morrow Body Shop. “It’s not enough to promise a high quality vehicle repair … it’s about delivering one — and standing behind it,” said Dickie Morrow. Dickie Morrow Body Shop is dedicated to providing the highest quality automotive repairs possible to their customers. State-of-the-art body repair…
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy