Local Historian Jack Hiles Honored For Work In Community

In fact, since age 8, he has cherished just about anything with history tied to it – especially if the city of Maumee is also attached somehow. His work in the community and in the field of historical preservation recently garnered recognition and praise from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), which honored Hiles with the Historic Preservation Award. DAR member Alicia Lipinski said the award is well-deserved as she and fellow DAR members Paula Lauer and Chris Burkhart presented the award on October 5.