NWSL Players Pause Games, Recognize 2 Who Alleged Misconduct

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Players stopped on the field in the sixth minute of National Women’s Soccer League games and linked arms to demonstrate solidarity with two former players who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against a prominent coach. The actions came during games between Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit in Philadelphia and between the North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville in Cary, North Carolina. Earlier in the day, the owner of the Courage apologized for the franchise’s “failure” to create an environment where players felt safe in coming forward.

1460 ESPN Yakima

Dave Hakstol Hopes for Rebound Success with Expansion Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Dave Hakstol's latest coaching stop is a massive undertaking leading the expansion Seattle Kraken. He's hoping for a rebound in his coaching career. He was fired midway through his fourth season in his first stop as an NHL head coach in Philadelphia following a successful run at the Universtiy of North Dakota. He also spent time as an assistant in Toronto. He must take players who have never played together and mold Seattle into a competitive team in its first year. The season opener is Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Ground Rule Trouble: Red Sox Bounce Rays in 13 on Odd Call

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox were saved by a lucky bounce that cost Tampa Bay a certain run and maybe more in Game 3 of the AL Division Series. They are one win from eliminating the 100-win Rays from the AL Division Series. Kiké Hernández and Kyle Schwarber each had three hits, including a homer, for the wild-card winners, who took a 2-1 lead over the AL East champions in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is Monday -- Marathon Day in Boston.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Ovechkin Begins 5-year Contract Chasing Gretzky’s Goals Mark

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin starts a new five-year contract ready to chase Wayne Gretzky's career goals record that long seemed unbreakable. The Washington Capitals captain has 730 goals and needs 165 to pass Gretzky. Ovechkin just turned 36 and would need to score at a pace never seen before in NHL history at that age to approach the mark. The Russian superstar has been durable throughout his career. But he missed more time to injury late last season than the previous decade combined and got banged up in Washington's final exhibition game. Gretzky believes Ovechkin can do it if healthy.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Pederson 3-run HR, Braves Blank Brewers for 2-1 NLDS Lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson enhanced his “Joctober” nickname with a three-run, pinch-hit homer and the Atlanta Braves shut down Milwaukee once again, beating the Brewers 3-0. That gave the Braves a 2-1 edge in the NL Division Series. Ian Anderson and the Braves bullpen combined on a five-hitter and won by a 3-0 score for the second straight game. Boosted by shortstop Dansby Swanson’s athletic defense, Atlanta can try to reach its second straight NL Championship Series when it hosts Game 4 on Tuesday. Pederson’s homer in the fifth inning was his second of the series. He singled as a pinch-hitter in his only other at-bat in this series, and has driven in four of Atlanta’s seven runs. Pederson has hit 11 postseason home runs in his career.
MLB
North Carolina State
Oregon Sports
Canucks Trade Juolevi to Panthers for Lammikko, Juulsen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks traded Finnish defenseman Olli Juolevi to the Florida Panthers on Sunday for Finnish forward Juho Lammikko and B.C. defenseman Noah Juulsen. Selected fifth overall in the 2016 NHL draft, the 23-year-old Juolevi had two goals and an assist in 23 games for the Canucks last season. The 24-year-old Juulsen appeared in four games for Florida last season. Picked 26th overall by Montreal in 2015, he has two goals and six assists in 48 NHL games with the Canadiens and Panthers. Lammikko, 25, had four goals and an assist in 44 games with the Panthers last year. He has four goals and seven assists in 84 career games.
NHL
García, Grandal Star as White Sox Beat Astros 12-6 in ALDS

CHICAGO (AP) — Leury García and Yasmani Grandal homered, and Grandal’s borderline baserunning helped the Chicago White Sox top the Houston Astros 12-6 to stay alive in their AL Division Series. Backed by a boisterous crowd of 40,288, the AL Central champions erased a 5-1 deficit in the franchise’s first home playoff game in 13 years. Tim Anderson collected three more hits, and Ryan Tepera started a stellar finish for Chicago’s bullpen after Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech struggled. Houston was hoping to sweep its way into its fifth consecutive appearance in the AL Championship Series. Game 4 of the best-of-five series is Monday afternoon.
MLB
Aces Rout Mercury 93-76 to Even WNBA Semifinals at 2-all

PHOENIX (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 22 points and the Las Vegas Aces used a massive third quarter run to beat the Phoenix Mercury 93-76, evening the WNBA semifinals at 2-all. The Aces got off to a good start for the first time in three games and ran away from the Mercury with a 26-2 run to start the third quarter. A’Ja Wilson bounced back a shaky Game 3 with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Kelsey Plum scored 20 points and Las Vegas shot 11 of 22 from 3 to set up a decisive Game 5 Friday in Las Vegas. The winner faces the Chicago Sky after they took out the Connecticut Sun in four games. Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 14 points each to lead Phoenix.
BASKETBALL
Chicago Beats Connecticut 79-69, Heads to WNBA Finals

CHICAGO (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 and advance to the WNBA Finals. Chicago is back in the finals for the first time since 2014 despite finishing the regular season with a .500 record. Candace Parker, who returned home to Chicago this season, finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Jonquel Jones led the way for the Sun with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
CHICAGO, IL
Soccer League, National Women, Gotham Fc, Racing Louisville
Kraken Feel Solid With Duo of Grubauer, Driedger in Goal

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken are going into their first NHL season with the idea that having two top goalies is going to be crucial to their success. Free-agent signing Philipp Grubauer will almost certainly be in net when Seattle takes the ice for its first game Tuesday against Vegas. He was the team's biggest financial investment in the offseason. He's expected to rotate starts during the season with Chris Driedger. Driedger played 23 games for Florida and had a 2.07 goals against average last season.
NHL
Mariners Expect to be Active and Spend After 90-win Season

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto says the team's ownership has provided assurances he can be aggressive in improving the club during the offseason. The Mariners nearly ended their 20-year playoff drought and were in the AL wild-card race until the final day of the regular season. The Mariners will spend this offseason trying to build on their unexpected playoff push. Seattle wants to see if moves in free agency or trades can add needed punch to the offense and possibly land another couple of arms for the starting rotation.
MLB
Pac-12’s Top Game This Week

(AP) — Stanford plays at No. 22 Arizona State in the Pac-12's top game this week. Both teams are coming off impressive wins. The Cardinal scored the tying touchdown on an untimed play on their way to beating No. 8 Oregon 31-24 in overtime. The Sun Devils picked up one of their best wins under coach Herm Edwards, knocking off then-No. 20 UCLA 42-23. Oregon State plays at Washington State, Utah is at USC, and UCLA plays at Arizona in a light slate in the Pac-12.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MLS All-Star Game Goes to Minnesota’s Allianz Field in 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The MLS All-Star Game will have another first-time host next season in Minnesota. Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber announced the award of the summer showcase at a ceremony at Allianz Field. The 19,600-seat soccer specific home of Minnesota United opened in 2019. Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS team. The opponent for the All-Stars has yet to be determined. This year's game was held in Los Angeles. The MLS side beat a team of stars from Mexico's top league, Miga LX.
MLS
NWSL
Soccer
Sports
NCAA Waiver Will Help Football Teams Replace Transfers

The NCAA Division I Council has approved a one-year waiver that will allow football teams to sign up to seven players to replace those that leave the program. The move is intended to address a growing number of transfers. Current NCAA rules state a team can sign no more than 25 players to a scholarship in any year. But more players are switching teams and a bonus year of eligibility was granted to athletes who competed during the pandemic last year. That has coaches worried they will not be able to replenish their rosters.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Montreal Star Carey Price Entering Player Assistance Program

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program. The move comes less than a week before the season begins and just three months after he backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final. The 34-year-old Price will be away from the team while he takes part in the program. It is not clear why he entered the program. The player's union says it will not provide further comment.
NHL
Pac-12’s CFP Chances not Quite Dead Even After Oregon Loss

The kneejerk reaction to Oregon’s loss to Stanford was that the Pac-12′s College Football Playoff hopes were gone. But that's not quite the case. The conference still has a shot to get a team into the playoff for the first time since 2017, though the road definitely got a lot tougher with Stanford’s 31-24 overtime win over the Ducks. The conference hasn’t won a playoff game since Oregon reached the title game in 2014. The Pac-12′s last national championship in football was by Southern California in 2004, a title that was later vacated by the BCS due to NCAA sanctions.
OREGON STATE
Timbers Extends Winning Streak to 8

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda came off the bench to score on a header in the 83rd minute and the Portland Timbers beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Sunday to extend their undefeated streak to eight. The fourth-place Timbers (14-10-4) moved within two points of third-place Colorado, with the Rapids falling 3-0 at Seattle on Sunday night. Miami (9-13-5) is 11th in the East. It has lost four straight. It is the first time that Inter Miami has visited Portland and it was the farthest Miami had traveled for a game since it joined Major League Soccer last year.
MLS
McCullers Shines as Astros Beat White Sox 6-1 in Game 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. pitched scoreless ball into the seventh inning and Yordan Alvarez homered to lead the Houston Astros to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of their best-of-five AL Division Series. Michael Brantley added two hits and two RBIs as the AL West champions showed off their playoff experience in an impressive opening performance. McCullers allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings in his eighth career postseason start.
MLB
Taylor Hits Walk-off HR, Dodgers Deck Cards 3-1 in WC Game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in a scintillating NL wild-card game. The 106-win Dodgers advanced to a best-of-five Division Series against the rival Giants. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco. The sellout crowd of 53,193 hung on every pitch as the tension of a tie game built from the fourth inning on. Cody Bellinger drew a two-out walk from T.J. McFarland in the ninth. Alex Reyes came in to face Taylor, and Bellinger stole second. Taylor then sent a 2-1 pitch into the left-field pavilion, triggering an explosion of cheers from the sellout crowd.
MLB
Matt Nagy Makes Justin Fields No. 1 Bears Quarterback

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After resisting the move in the past Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has made Justin Fields his first-string quarterback going forward and has moved Andy Dalton into the backup role. Fields, the former Ohio State quarterback and first-round draft pick, had played against Detroit and Cleveland as the starter but only because of veteran Dalton's knee injury. As recently as Monday, Nagy said Fields was still the backup but he has had a change of heart. Dalton is recovered from a bone bruise and has resumed practicing this week.
NFL
Seahawks’ OC Shane Waldron to Face His Former Team

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks welcome the Rams this week with an offense led by coordinator Shane Waldron, who had the same role with LA the previous four seasons. Waldron was hired in the offseason to replace Brian Schottenheimer. Seattle was hoping he could merge what worked so well for the Rams with the talents of Russell Wilson. So far, it’s been a mixed bag for Seattle. Wilson leads the league in passer rating and hasn’t thrown an interception, but the Seahawks have had stretches of unproductive play, especially in their two losses.
NFL
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

