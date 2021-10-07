CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join WGLO And Miller Lite This Sunday At The Pour House In Peoria To Qualify For Minnesota At Chicago Tickets!

 4 days ago

Hey WGLO Football fans, want to go see your favorite football team in action in December? Join 95-5, G-L-O and our friends at Miller Lite this Sunday, October 10th, at The Pour House, located 3410 W. Willow Knolls Dr. in Peoria, from 3pm-5pm, as we are taking TEN Qualifiers, for a chance to win four tickets to see Minnesota at Chicago at Soldier Field on December 20th, complete with a $500 gift card! Say what? You can watch this week’s game, as Chicago travels to Las Vegas, at 3:05pm this Sunday, and enjoy ice cold Miller Lite specials, and score additional prizes from the Miller Lite team! We will be there as well with additional WGLO goodies! So, come on out, and get qualified! Must be 21 to qualify! See you at the Pour House in Peoria this Sunday, 3pm-5pm! Doc Watson will be your host!

