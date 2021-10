MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s a frontal boundary just north of our area, and its presence could help to trigger some spotty showers. Otherwise, there will be a mix of clouds and sun today with highs remaining unseasonably warm into the Mid-Upper 80s (feeling like low 90s when the humidity is factored in). The front to our north will move farther away as a warm front, allowing for temps to remain above the average for the rest of the week. Highs Wednesday through Friday will reach the upper 80s (with heat indices in the 90s), and rain will be hard to find.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO