CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Billionaires Row Raises Funds for Making Strides Movement

charlottenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Billionaires Row founder, Gregg Whitney, believes in giving back to his community and is especially passionate about the upcoming Making Strides walk in San Diego. His wife, Lisa Marie Whitney, has battled stage four breast cancer for eight years. They both learned that this disease involves the entire family. That includes their two children, as well as the entire team at Billionaires Row.

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
sanfernandosun.com

Granada Hills Mom Joins Hundreds at “Making Strides Walk”

This month across the country, and the globe, people are adorning themselves with pink ribbons, T-shirts, tennis shoes, dying their hair pink, and are even dressing their pets in pink outfits while participating in fundraising events throughout October — National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The fundraising events held by the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Raise awareness, funds for Alzheimer’s

This fall the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s has returned to an in-person event Oct. 16 in Pittsburgh. The aims of this annual walk are to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. The importance of these walks cannot be overstated with the growing number of Pennsylvania residents: over 280,000 individuals are living with Alzheimer’s with a total of 400,000 with this disease and other forms of dementia.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
City
La Jolla, CA
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
Society
CNET

Laid off for refusing a vaccination mandate: Can you still collect unemployment?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As vaccination mandates sweep across the US, employees are weighing a complicated financial calculation: If they refuse to comply and get fired, would they qualify for unemployment insurance?. At the outset, we'll note...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Luxury Real Estate#Charity#Billionaires Row
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
WRGB

Industry survey finds most nursing homes, assisted living facilities face staffing crisis

WASHINGTON (WZTV) — Nearly every nursing home in the United States is facing a staffing crisis, according to the American Health Care Association (AHCA). A survey by AHCA and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) of nursing homes throughout the country found 86% of nursing homes and 77% of assisted living providers reported workforce situations getting worse over the last three months.
HEALTH SERVICES
AMA

What doctors wish employers knew about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Each COVID-19 vaccine authorized or approved for use in the U.S. has been proven highly effective in controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. Yet the virus continues to spread, primarily among those who are unvaccinated. While officials across the country have launched incentive programs, stressed personal responsibility, deployed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
midfloridanewspapers.com

Food benefits cut to families, disabled, veterans, seniors

SEBRING — Adam, an 89-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran who served in the early 1950s, went to the grocery store this past week. Usually he divides out a $230-per-month Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allocation to get a moderate amount of groceries for each week, consisting of two packages of chicken breasts and fruit and vegetables: cauliflower, broccoli, oranges, apples and bananas.
AGRICULTURE
dakotanewsnow.com

Nursing shortage impacting at-home care: “The hardest thing for me is having to lose my independence”

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ongoing nursing shortage is creating a trickle-down effect, impacting those in need of at-home-care. Garry Jons has been paralyzed for 22 years due to a car accident that left him as a partial quadriplegic, and he needs assistance in order to live on his own. Typically a couple of different nurses would rotate and help him do things such as get dressed, shower, and get in and out of bed. A couple of months ago, one of those nurses got injured and he hasn’t been able to find someone else to fill in.
HEALTH SERVICES
Raelle Conner

4 Dangerous Places to Live in Los Angeles, CA

Living in Los Angeles, CA, is a dream for many. Its welcoming climate, inclusive culture, friendly atmosphere, and plethora of fun activities make it a city few can resist. Undeniably, it’s one of the safest cities in America. However, no city is void of crime, which means that there are dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles, which are far from a safe environment to live in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

‘Willing To Lose Everything’: Unvaccinated Anesthesiologist Escorted From UCLA Medical Facility, Placed On Unpaid Leave

LOS ANGELES (CBSA) — Medical facilities are taking a hard line with employees who have not yet been vaccinated, even going so far as to escort them from the building if they try to go to work unvaccinated. (credit: Twitter/SamBraslow) Dr. Christopher Rake, an anesthesiologist with UCLA, learned this firsthand when he tried to go to work on Monday – even though he has not been vaccinated. He was escorted from UCLA Medical Plaza in Westwood by three people. In a video he recorded himself as he was being escorted from the facility, Rake tried to question the men walking him out. “This is...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy