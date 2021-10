EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — An explosion throws a man from his home and three homes on the street go up in flames. It happened along Thornberry Drive Sunday evening. The homeowner was sent to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of his burn injuries. Fred Farlow lives a street away from the explosion site and said the blast he heard was the loudest sound he has ever experienced. “The boom like deafened your ears in the house, the whole house shook,” he said. Farlow said cereal boxes got knocked off his counter and when we walked into the kitchen to put them back,...

EDGEWOOD, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO