What diet is best for your complete fitness

You're probably familiar with antihistamines — those OTC medications (think: Benadryl) that can help you score some relief from annoying allergy symptoms such as sneezing and runny nose. But you may not know much about their counterpart: the chemical called histamine, which is naturally found in your body as well as in the food you eat. You get those allergy symptoms when a trigger, such as pollen, is mistaken by your body as a threat, causing the release of histamine. But you can also experience them, and/or migraine headaches, digestive troubles, among other negative effects, if you eat certain foods, such as avocados, yogurt, or peanuts — all of which are high in histamine. And if that's the case, then you might be suffering from something called histamine intolerance. But that's where a low-histamine diet comes in.

