How To Watch Rugrats Streaming Online

There was a time when journalism was separate from the gossip pages. Investigative reporters went after serious stories, such as Watergate. Issues that could cause public harm were the targets and journalists broke stories because it was their duty and not for acclaim and becoming the center of attention. There is a disturbing trend in which reporters try to dig up "dirt" on celebrities and bring it to the public. It can come in the form of comments made years ago, in a different era, that may now be construed as controversial. It could be a performance, such as a comedy sketch, that in today's sensitive climate would not fly. Is this really journalism?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO