CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dates for COVID-19 Vaccination of 5 Years old can be This – Only if US Gov approves Pfizer Proposal

By Mickey Miller
srdtf.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19,” Pfizer wrote on Twitter. The two drugmakers are also testing the vaccine in children ages 2 to 5 years old and children ages 6 months to 2 years, with data expected in the fourth quarter. he FDA has been completed. November pending approval from federal regulatory health.

srdtf.org

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Pfizer to Ask FDA Soon for Approval of Its COVID-19 Vaccine for Younger Children

HealthDay News — Pfizer plans to request approval for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children younger than 12 years soon. “It is a question of days, not weeks,” Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla told ABC News on Sunday when asked about when the company will submit vaccine data on children aged 5 to 11 years to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Right now, COVID-19 vaccines are only approved for children 12 years and older, which is concerning as more younger children are getting sick as the highly contagious delta variant dominates across the United States, CNN said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Covid 19 Vaccine#On Children#Us Gov#Twitter
Davenport Journal

Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted COVID-19 vaccine testing data to the FDA in hopes of getting approval for use on children 5-11 years old

Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, Pfizer and BioNTech received positive results from the trial on Sept. 20. They say the trial included 2,268 young participants. Pfizer and BioNTech officials say the vaccine demonstrated a favorable safety profile and elicited robust neutralizing antibody responses using a two-dose regimen. As...
DAVENPORT, IA
sddialedin.com

CoVID-19: SDUSD Unanimously Approves Vaccine Mandate For 16+ | Pfizer Submits Data For 5-11 Year Olds | Birthday Fun |

It was a lovely birthday, I got so many kind messages, and Darren and I went to the San Diego Zoo. On our way home, we found a little stand on ECB selling tacos a vapor, something I've been on the hunt for years, always hoping someone will sell tacos like my family used to get when we'd go to Casa Especial in Tijuana. They were pretty good and I'd definitely get them again. Then we stopped at Baskin Robbins to get my free birthday scoop.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailynewsen.com

EU regulator approves Pfizer vaccine booster to 18-year-olds

According to the European Medicines Agency, booster doses can be considered for 18-year-olds and over at least six months after the first dose. After reviewing data from the Pfizer vaccine, the agency's human medicine committee recommended the recommendation. The data showed an increase in antibody levels 6 months after boosters were administered to people aged 18-55 years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Chicago Sun-Times

Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID shots for kids 5 to 11 years old

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 — and, if regulators agree, shots could begin within weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for kids younger than 12, which has been the age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can kids sometimes get seriously ill, keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
KIDS
kcrw.com

Will US kids be eligible for COVID vaccine by Thanksgiving? Pfizer seeks FDA approval

Pfizer and BioNTech have officially asked the FDA to approve their COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids ages 5-11. If approved, more than 28 million kids nationwide will be eligible for the shots, likely sometime between Halloween and Thanksgiving. The FDA will likely discuss the request at its next meeting on October 26. This comes at a time when COVID cases in children rival those of adults in some areas of the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ksl.com

Pfizer, BioNTech ask US regulators to OK COVID-19 vaccine for kids

WASHINGTON — Pfizer and BioNTech have asked U.S. regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, Pfizer said in a tweet on Thursday. The application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration comes as COVID-19 infections have soared in children, hitting their highest point in the pandemic in early September, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
newschannel20.com

Are parents ready to vaccinate? Pfizer could soon get FDA approval for 5-11-year-olds

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Pfizer's announcement Thursday that it officially requested emergency Food and Drug Administration approval for its COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old means the wait could soon be over for parents who are eager to get their children vaccinated. If approved, Pfizer's mRNA shot would be the...
HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

US will accept WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines for international visitors

WASHINGTON (Oct 9): The United States will accept the use by international visitors of Covid-19 vaccines authorized by US regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday. On Sept 20, the White House announced the United States in November would lift...
PUBLIC HEALTH
westsuburbanjournal.com

Biden touts vaccine mandates during visit to Chicago area, Pfizer seeks CoVid 19 vaccination authorization for kids 5-11 years old

During President Joe Biden’s visit to Chicago he spoke on vaccinations with United Airlines officials and at an Elk Grove Village site. President Joe Biden traveled to the Chicagoland area today as he seeks to boost the nation’s vaccination rates through sweeping mandates on businesses with more than 100 employees.
CHICAGO, IL
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 Update: Pfizer/BioNTech Seeking FDA Emergency Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine for Younger Kids; and More

Pfizer Seeks FDA Emergency Approval for Younger Kids COVID Vaccine. Pfizer Inc. announced Thursday that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval for its coronavirus vaccine to be given to children between the ages of 5 and 11. “We’re committed to working with the FDA with the ultimate goal of helping protect children against this serious public health threat,” the company said in a tweet announcing the FDA filing. Meanwhile, the FDA has already scheduled an Oct. 26 meeting to consider Pfizer’s request, with a ruling expected between Halloween and Thanksgiving, the New York Times reported.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy