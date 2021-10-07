CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico vs. Canada Live Stream : TV Channel, Time Preview & Where to Watch Online Free

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs October's Concacaf World Cup qualifiers get underway, two frontrunners are set for a massive matchup when Mexico and Canada square off at Estadio Azteca on October 7. It will pit an El Tri side that's currently atop the Octagonal standings with seven points from three matches against a Canadian side that's right on their heels with five points of their own. Simply put, three massive points are on the line as each country continues their bid for Qatar 2022.

