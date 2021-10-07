New Jersey Council for the Humanities Awards Grant for Hackensack Immigrant Business Owners' Oral Histories Through Documentary Story Telling
(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 4, 2021) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative announces the New Jersey Council for the Humanities awarded a COVID-19 Response Grant of $11,625 for the project 'Stories on Main Street: Hackensack Immigrant Business Owners as Placemakers'. The NNJCF, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, is one of 36 organizations in the state to receive the grant.paramuspost.com
