Microsoft: Russia behind 58% of detected state-backed hacks

By Spectrum News Staff, Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia accounted for most state-sponsored hacking detected by Microsoft over the past year, with a 58% share, mostly targeting government agencies and think tanks in the United States, followed by Ukraine, Britain and European NATO members, the company said. The devastating effectiveness of the long-undetected SolarWinds hack — it mainly...

