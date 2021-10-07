CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Week 4: Inside the Citizens Police Academy

By Stephanie Hacke
lebomag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mt. Lebanon Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy launched on Tuesday, September 14. Mt. Lebanon Magazine content creator Stephanie Hacke is attending the class and will share what she learned each week in a Thursday blog post. My heart started to pound before we even left the car. It was...

lebomag.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Citizens help Willmar police arrest combative suspect

(Willmar MN-) Willmar police are thanking two citizens that came to the assistance of a police officer who was attacked by a man yesterday afternoon. Two officers were attempting to arrest a combative person in a parking lot at Highway 12 and Lakeland Drive shortly after 5 p.m. when the suspect fought with the officers, punching one in the face. During the struggle, a citizen stopped their vehicle and helped, staying until the suspect was handcuffed and secured. A second citizen also stopped and offered to help. The officer who was struck was not seriously injured. The police department says they want to thank the citizen "backup" that they received and say they are "honored to work in a great community like this."
WILLMAR, MN
ellwoodcity.org

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

Adam Mitchell, 33, of Canton, Ohio, is facing multiple charges, including Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child and Indecent Assault of Person Younger than 13 Years of Age after an incident in February. According to the criminal complaint, each separate incident occurred when Mitchell was home alone with the victim, who at the time was 12 years of age, and was suppose to keep an eye on the child while her mother was at work. The victim related that Mitchell touched her inappropriately on three separate occasions. Since the incident the victim’s mother and Mitchell moved to Ohio and she does not see him because she now resides with her great Aunt and legal guardian. The girl also told police that Mitchell tried to contact her via Snapchat last week. District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright has issued a warrant for his arrest. Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office prepares for 2022 Citizen’s Academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is preparing for its annual Citizen’s Academy, which will begin January 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said it is currently accepting applications for the 2022 Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy. The 10-week program is a chance for residents to learn more about the daily operations in the Sheriff’s office.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
bowienewsonline.com

Citizen report to police leads to drug arrest of a local man

A citizen’s report of possible illegal drug activity at a local residence led Bowie Police to obtain a search warrant that uncovered drugs and saw the arrest of one man. Sgt. Bob Blackburn said on Sept 23 Cpl. Andrew Poole and patrol officers responded to a complaint at 411 S. Mill.
BOWIE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
WLFI.com

Lafayette Police Suspend Officer for 21 Days after Citizen Complaint

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-The Lafayette Civil Service Commission, which oversees the discipline of police officers, voted to suspend officer Brian Landis for 21 days. The decision was made during a special meeting called to address the concern over officer Landis' actions. According to disciplinary charges submitted by Police Chief Patrick Flannelly...
LAFAYETTE, IN
journalenterprise.com

Two graduate from police academy

Providence Police Department added a pair of certified police officers to its ranks last week after officers Eric Elder and Jay Edwards graduated from the Kentucky Police Academy in Richmond following a five month long training program. “The DOCJT Academy was not only physically and academically challenging for these officers,...
PROVIDENCE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Cars#Citizens Police Academy#Mt Lebanon Magazine
WAVY News 10

Police chief recognizes officers for saving citizen in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Polie Chief Prince honored two officers for saving the life of a citizen Monday afternoon. In a recent release from Portsmouth Police, Chief Renado Prince posed next to Sgt. Michael Blankensip and Officer Chrsitopher Darden. The chief thanked the two officers calling them “unsung heroes.” On Monday, Sgt. Blankenship and […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
KSLTV

Salt Lake City Police Department reboots community academy

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department wrapped up its community academy Thursday — its first citizen training course since the start of the pandemic and since protests in Utah and nationwide called for defunding and systemic change in police departments. “There’s a lot of different opinions...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police Department holds annual fitness test for academy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After weeks of applications and a police academy hiring process, Pueblo Police officer hopefuls ran the fitness test and took the written exam Wednesday morning. The fitness test is a basic level agility test. Those running must complete a series of obstacles testing strength, balance, and overall physical fitness. "They must The post Pueblo Police Department holds annual fitness test for academy appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Granville County Sheriff’s Office graduates 13 from Citizens Academy

OXFORD — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office completed its inaugural “Citizens Academy” on Sept. 30 with a graduation ceremony that included 13 participants. Open to residents age 21 and older, officials established the program to build a bridge between law enforcement and local citizens through a series of classroom presentations and community involvement. Participants met each Tuesday evening at the Law Enforcement Center Training room to learn about current law enforcement issues, patrol procedures and crime prevention.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
The Blade

Toledo police department honors finest officers, citizens

Gerald Peregoy of Toledo did not hesitate to interfere when he saw a robber threaten a female pharmacy cashier with a revolver that had its hammer pulled back, ready to fire. “I didn’t think — I just reacted,” Mr. Peregoy, 46, said. “It’s not fair when someone sticks a gun into a woman’s face or abuses a woman in any other way.”
TOLEDO, OH
Hays Post

NW Kansas officers among newest grads of police academy

Twenty-six new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Oct. 1 at a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Deputy Justin Hawks of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Bill Carr, Sheriff for Ford County. Rob McClarty, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 283rd Basic Training Class.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
crimewatchpa.com

Scholarship for Act 120 Certification Municipal Police Academy

Scholarship for Act 120 Certification Municipal Police Academy. Toward diversifying the law enforcement profession of Chester County, Pennsylvania, the Committee for PA Act 120 Certification Scholarship, together with the financial support of The Lasko Family Foundation and administrative support of JusticeRain INC, will award a maximum of two scholarships for the January 2022 (full-time or part-time) Delaware County Community College (DCCC) Municipal Police Academy for students of color. The scholarship amount per recipient will be $5,800 covering tuition and $1,000 stipend to cover expenses related to attending the program. Applications are currently being accepted on a rolling basis, no later than November 8, 2021.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WAFF

Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee meets for first time

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Bridging the gap between police officers and the community: that’s the goal of the newly elected police advisory committee in Madison. The nine member group was chosen out of 80 plus applicants from around the city. There are several veterans, a former police officer and retired...
MADISON, AL
phillytrib.com

City opens application for Citizens Police Oversight Commission members

The Kenney administration and City Council announced a critical step in the process to expand accountability and transparency of the Philadelphia Police Department by issuing an application for individuals to apply to become a commissioner of the Citizen Police Oversight Commission. Commissioners will support the new Citizen Police Oversight Commission...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy