Week 4: Inside the Citizens Police Academy

Adam Mitchell, 33, of Canton, Ohio, is facing multiple charges, including Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child and Indecent Assault of Person Younger than 13 Years of Age after an incident in February. According to the criminal complaint, each separate incident occurred when Mitchell was home alone with the victim, who at the time was 12 years of age, and was suppose to keep an eye on the child while her mother was at work. The victim related that Mitchell touched her inappropriately on three separate occasions. Since the incident the victim’s mother and Mitchell moved to Ohio and she does not see him because she now resides with her great Aunt and legal guardian. The girl also told police that Mitchell tried to contact her via Snapchat last week. District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright has issued a warrant for his arrest. Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.

