Charlotte, NC

American Airlines issues vaccine deadline for employees, who must comply or get fired

By Hannah Smoot
Rock Hill Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll American Airlines employees in the U.S. must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 24 or face termination, the airline told employees in an email Wednesday night. American is the dominant carrier at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The airline and its wholly-owned regional partners have roughly 13,000 employees based at CLT.

