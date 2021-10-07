Report: Rural Telecom Financials are Strong, ACAM Outperforms
Rural telecom financials are strong, according to a new report from accounting and advisory firm BKD based on anonymized data shared by 170 rural service providers. On average, operating income represented about 16% of operating revenues for these companies in 2020, a dip of a few tenths of one percent from 2019 and considerably less than the 24% range that companies experienced 20 years ago, but a considerable improvement from the industry low point of 8.6% in 2010.www.telecompetitor.com
