Momentum Builds Against Incorporation: Community and Business Leaders Continue to Join Fight to Preserve The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Preserve The Woodlands PAC today announced 22 additional members joining its advisory board, representing a diverse group of business owners, concerned parents, retired residents, and community leaders, all of whom oppose the higher taxes and fees, lower quality of life, and bigger government that would result from incorporation. This brings the total number of advisory board members to 50.www.woodlandsonline.com
