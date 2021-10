Finnish/British/Dutch symphonic metallers NIGHTWISH have announced the North American leg of their “Human. :II: Nature.” world tour 2022. The 10-date trek will kick off on May 6 in Montreal with stops in New York, Chicago, and Denver before concluding in Los Angeles for two back-to-back shows at The Wiltern on May 20 and May 21. Joining the band as the special guest are fellow Finns BEAST IN BLACK.

